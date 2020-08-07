Shia LaBeouf’s 17 Most Outlandish Stunts, From Multiple Arrests to Permanent Tattoos (Photos)

The former Disney Channel star and “Indiana Jones” protégé’s personal life has garnered even more attention than his movies

| August 7, 2020 @ 1:16 PM Last Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 1:22 PM
shia labeouf
MTV TRL With Shia Labeouf
Getty Images
February 2005  Shia LaBeouf was arrested by the LAPD for assault with a deadly weapon after crashing into their car and then allegedly  threatening his neighbor with a kitchen knife.
MTV TRL Presents Shia LaBeouf And Plain White T's
Getty Images
Nov. 4, 2007  LaBeouf was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespassing when the manager of a Chicago Walgreens asked him to leave and he refused. The charges were later dropped.
MTV TRL Presents Harrison Ford And Shia LeBeouf
Getty Images
March 2008   A warrant was issued for LaBeouf’s arrest after he failed to appear in court following a February charge of unlawful smoking in Burbank. His lawyer appeared in court the next day and the judge recalled the warrant.
Premiere Of Dreamworks' "Eagle Eye" - Arrivals - Shia LeBeouf The Tax Collector
Getty Images
July 27, 2008  LaBeouf’s truck was totaled after a car ran a red light and rammed into him. His left hand was crushed and he was arrested for refusing a breathalyzer test at the scene.  The actor was later cleared of all fault for the incident.
"Transformers: Dark Of The Moon" New York Premiere - Shia LaBeouf
Getty Images
Feb. 5, 2011  LaBeouf fought another patron at Mad Bull’s Tavern in Sherman Oaks.  He was placed in handcuffs but not arrested, and was later free to go.
"The Necessary Death Of Charlie Countryman" Premiere - Arrivals - 2013 Sundance Film Festival - Shia LaBeouf
Getty Images
Dec. 17, 2013   LaBeouf was accused of plagiarism after his short film “Howard Cantour.com” was compared to Dan Clowes’ comic “Justin M. Damiano.”  LaBeouf posted an apology, which was then criticized for being a plagiarism of a Yahoo! Answers post from 2010.
'Nymphomaniac Volume I (long version)' Press Conference - 64th Berlinale International Film Festival - Shia LaBeouf
Getty Images
Feb. 9, 2014   LaBeouf walked out of a news conference for “Nymphomaniac” after quoting French footballer Eric Cantona: “When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea.”
'Nymphomaniac Volume I (long version)' Premiere - 64th Berlinale International Film Festival - Shia LaBeouf
Getty Images
Feb. 9, 2014 (cont’d)  While walking the red carpet for “Nymphomaniac” at the Berlin Film Festival, LaBeouf sported a paper bag emblazoned with the words “I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE.”
Shia LaBeouf "IAmSorry Art Installation
Getty Images
Feb. 11, 2014  LaBeouf kicked off a six-day gallery with performance artists Luke Turner and Nastja Sade Ronkko in Los Angeles. Entitled #IAMSORRY, the performance consisted of the actor wearing a tuxedo and the paper bag, inviting people to come in one at a time, whereupon he would cry in front of them.
Shia LaBeouf
Getty Images
June 26, 2014  LaBeouf is charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass for refusing to leave New York's Studio 54, where Alan Cumming was starring in "Cabaret." LaBeouf reportedly spat at the arresting officers before using an impolite slur. He later voluntarily agreed to seek treatment.
YouTube
May 2015   LaBeouf reunites with Turner and Ronkko for #INTRODUCTIONS, a half-hour series of monologues performed in front of a green screen.  One of the segments, titled “Just Do It,” which consisted of the actor screaming inspirational messages at the camera, shot to viral status and became the most searched for GIF of 2015, according to Google.
american honey shia labeouf
A24
2015  While shooting the 2016 indie drama "American Honey," the actor got 12 tattoos -- including matching Missy Elliot portraits on each knee. "Peer pressure," he explained to Variety, which noted that director Andrea Arnold worried about changes to his character's appearance from scene to scene.
YouTube
November 2015   LaBeouf once again turned the camera on himself with #ALLMYMOVIES, a three day viewing marathon of all his movies that the actor live streamed himself watching.
Shia LaBeouf Take Me Anywhere
Twitter
May 2016   LaBeouf, Turner and Ronkko embarked on a month-long journey called #TAKEMEANYWHERE, in which they would tweet out their coordinates, allow fans to find them and take them anywhere they chose.  They started in Colorado and crossed the States before traveling through Canada and ending up in Alaska.
Shia LaBeouf Arrested At The Site Of His Four-Year Livestream Anti-Trump / Anti-Divide Protest
Getty Images
Jan. 26, 2017  LaBeouf was arrested for misdemeanor assault after getting into a fight with a Bronx resident at an anti-Trump rally that LaBeouf has promised to livestream for the entirety of Trump's presidency. The charges were later dropped.
shia labeouf
Getty Images
July 8, 2017  LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia, for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction -- with bodycam footage showing a foul-mouthed tirade at the arresting officers. He pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, and was fined $1,000 and ordered to receive therapy for anger management and substance abuse.
shia labeouf tax collector
Cross Creek Pictures
July 2018  To play a gangster named Creeper in David Ayre's 2020 thriller "The Tax Collector," LaBeouf inked his entire torso, including the word "CREEPER" across his stomach -- a process artist Bryan Ramirez detailed on Instagram.
