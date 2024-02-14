One person was killed and as many as 15 more were injured Wednesday after shots rang out at the Chiefs’ post-Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. Two armed suspects were detained, police said.

Three of the injured are in critical condition, The Washington Post reported.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on social media. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

WTAE anchor Andrew Stockey reported on X that the athletes and their families were not hurt. “Spoke with family for Chiefs receiver and South Fayette grad Justin Watson. He tells his family the players and the players’ families who were inside Union Station are safe,” Stockey tweeted.

Among the videos shared in the aftermath of the shooting is one of Chiefs fans tackling the suspected shooters was shared to X.

ABC News footage shared to social media show the moment the shots rang out and the subsequent panic as people ran for cover. Other videos showed police running and jumping barricades after the shots were fired. An onlooker can be heard in this clip saying, “The FBI is here.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly assured the public via social media that she was fine and had been evacuated to safety. Among the players in attendance at the parade were Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The players rode two double-decker buses to the scene.

Tragically, the shooting occurred on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 students and staff dead and 17 more injured in the Miami suburb. The shooter was a 19-year-old former student.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVIII.

This video captures the moment when gunfire erupts during the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl celebration parade.



Several individuals have been shot. Two armed people have been into custody after the shooting near Union Station.



It's horrific when celebration turns to trajedy.… pic.twitter.com/BfZrlTQrGo — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 14, 2024

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024