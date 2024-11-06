Bill Lawrence and Jason Segel unpacked their reasons for empowering “Shrinking” writers to guest star in the series, highlighting that it’s important to provide opportunities for growth in Hollywood, and that it simply just helps the show be better and funnier.

“I am of the opinion that you should empower everybody who is working on something to have their opportunities, because this job is really hard,” Segel, one of the creatives behind “Shrinking” who strongly suggested that Brett Goldstein — who stars as Louis in the series — take on the role, told TheWrap.

“I don’t make decisions about the writers doing guest spots. They earn those all on their own,” Segel went on. “But I really do feel like if you have the opportunity to give someone breaks, give people breaks left and right.”

“Shrinking” executive producer Brian Gallivan, Nicole Ashley Black, Matt Knudsen, Rachna Fruchbom and more are some of the folks stepping out of the writers room and onto the show’s set in Season 2. Most notably, Gallivan stars as Brian (Michael Urie) and his husband’s adoption agent Stuart, and others fill the season in small cameo appearances. While Segel shared that he doesn’t have the authority to make the casting decision, Lawrence does, and he isn’t afraid to give a thumbs up to creatives who deserve the chance.

“Everybody gives you s—t nowadays, like nepotism… If your friends or family are talented and awesome to hang around and deserving, you’re an idiot if you don’t hire them,” Lawrence explained. “I mean, [writer] Ashley Nicole black — so funny in real life, I’m putting on a bunch of my shows. Brian Gallivan, an executive producer, so funny and a performer before he was a great writer. I’ve been doing this for ages, and I’m never apologizing for it. It’s so fun.”

Lawrence has been operating the same way for years. Giving actors roles and keeping them in his ecosystem is his M.O. Goldstein, who was a writer on Lawrence’s “Ted Lasso,” achieved his breakout role in the series as Roy Kent, which ultimately led to his Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2021. “Scrubs” star Zach Braff directed Episode 3 and 4 of “Shrinking” Season 2, and Lawrence has carried the actor over to his new Vince Vaughn-led show “Bad Monkey.” And speaking of “Bad Monkey,” Meredith Hagner was also slotted into “Shrinking” this season.

Yes, Lawrence is having a good time, but he adds that his method of bringing writers into the series helps remove lame jokes or lines.

“Look, creatively, scenes are going to work when a brilliant writer is down there in the scene able to troubleshoot stuff that stinks,” Lawrence said. “And by the way, we got such a good cast and such a good writing staff. This show isn’t really improv-heavy. But the only time that it seems that way, is when people are down on set and a moment isn’t working. All the writers on this show can immediately go, ‘Why don’t you try this line?’ And then you see actors and actresses honestly reacting to something they haven’t heard before. It’s definitely a vibe that kind of works on my show, as we’ve done it across a bunch of them.”

It’s all very personal for Segel, who said he remembers what it was like when he was trying to get his breakthrough moment in the industry as an actor.

“I know what it’s like to be Roy Kent in my own way, because I was Marshall Erickson, and I had to go through a few years of trying to break down walls so that I could play something that wasn’t like ‘How I Met Your Mother,’” Segel shared. “So for the Brett situation, I was like, ‘Let’s just take care of that now.’ That’s the benefit of creating a show.”

“Shrinking” Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+.