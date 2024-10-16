‘Shrinking’ Star Jason Segel Says He Treated Brett Goldstein Differently on Set Because His Character Caused ‘A Lot of Jimmy’s Pain’

The “Ted Lasso” actor makes his debut in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series as the drunk driver involved in Tia’s fatal car accident

Brett Goldstein as Louis on "Shrinking" Season 2 (Apple TV+)
Brett Goldstein as Louis on "Shrinking" Season 2 (Apple TV+)

While filming “Shrinking” Season 2, co-creator and star Jason Segel said he didn’t want to look at Brett Goldstein, who makes his debut in the series as the drunk driver who was involved in Tia’s fatal car accident.

Segel told TheWrap he tried to avoid contact with the “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner (and fellow “Shrinking” co-creator) while on set because his character is the root cause of “a lot of Jimmy’s pain.”

“He’s this guy who’s coming back into Jimmy’s life in the most painful way possible,” said Segel, who stars as Jimmy Laird, a therapist who is navigating the loss of his wife Tia (Lilan Bowden).

“It was tender up until the moment we had to walk onto set together,” he added of his working relationship with Goldstein. “I didn’t want to look at the guy because I wanted it to feel that way.” Segel noted that he didn’t go into method acting for the project, but he still maintained Jimmy’s disposition when cameras were down.

Brett Goldstein attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles (Credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
‘Shrinking’ Co-Creator Brett Goldstein to Guest Star in Season 2

“I don’t carry it around with me, but this character that Brett was playing is the cause of a lot of Jimmy’s pain, and I just didn’t really want to look at him in the face,” he explained.

Goldstein, making his official “Shrinking” on-screen debut in Season 2 Wednesday, plays Louis — or as Jimmy calls him, “Double D” (short for “drunk driver”). The character appears halfway through the 30-minute episode in a flashback of Tia’s car accident. At first, audiences can only see Goldstein’s silhouette as police shove him into the back of a squad car, but at the end of the episode, it cuts back to that devastating night to reveal the “Ted Lasso” fan-favorite in the role.

Originally, the plot and Goldstein’s part was going to play out differently, and Louis — who appears to be around the same age as Jimmy — was going to be younger.

Sugar
Read Next
Colin Farrell Drama 'Sugar' Renewed for Season 2 on Apple TV+

“He was written a little younger before, and it was just a little bit different than Brett. Brett and I are about the same age where we have a similar sensibility, and it just felt really exciting to play these scenes with him,” shared Segel, who pitched and vouched for Goldstein to be on the show.

“I think we always knew Brett would do something in the show. To be honest, the plan was for a lighter, kind of maybe comedic arc of a few episodes, and when that part came along, he was written a little bit differently than Brett,” he added. “I want to be clear, I don’t take credit for Brett playing that part. I just said out loud what I think everybody in the room knew in their gut, was that Brett should play that part.”

As “Shrinking” boss Bill Lawrence told TheWrap, Season 2 is all about forgiveness — and that may require some participation from everyone, including Jimmy.

“[Louis is] a formidable part of the season. It’s Jimmy’s past coming back to haunt him and having to reckon with what he considers probably the thing that destroyed his life,” Lawrence said. “I wanted to do that with somebody who felt like a reflection of Jimmy. That when these two guys were standing face to face, they were looking at themselves. That was the picture that I thought was important, and I feel that way about Brett.”

The first two episodes of “Shrinking” Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes air every Wednesday through Dec. 25.

"Shrinking" Season 2 (Apple TV+)
Read Next
Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr. Make Their Debuts in First 'Shrinking' Season 2 Trailer

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.