Brett Goldstein and Damon Wayans Jr. officially make their debuts in the Season 2 trailer of Apple TV+’s hit therapist dramedy “Shrinking.” The new video shows the cast willing and ready to confront their biggest fears.

“If you don’t truly deal with your past, it’s going to come back for you,” Harrison Ford, who plays Dr. Paul Rhoades in the series, says in a voiceover for a scene of Jimmy (Jason Segel) looking into police lights.

The next shot shows Jimmy in awe of several police cars and ambulance trucks, a sign that the next season will likely center on more details surrounding Tia’s (Lilan Bowden) tragic and fatal car accident.

The biggest surprise comes toward the end of the trailer. Fans get a sneak peek of “Shrinking” co-creator Goldstein and cast newbie Damon Wayans Jr. joining the team. Goldstein appears to be working at a local cafe or shop, while Wayans may become a love interest of Gaby’s (Jessica Williams). The entire season will likely pick back up right where it left off as Jimmy juggles grief while working through his unconventional therapeutic tactics. Along with Goldstein and Wayans, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Vernee Johnson has also joined the show.

Vernee Johnson in “Shrinking” Season 2 (Apple TV+)

The 12-episode second season of “Shrinking” premieres globally on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 16, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until Dec. 25. The full cast includes Segel, Ford, Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Here’s Apple TV+’s description of the series: “‘Shrinking’ follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.”

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television, where Bill Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Keenan Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers.

“Shrinking” Season 2 premieres Oct. 16 on Apple TV+. Season 1 is currently available to stream.



