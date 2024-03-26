‘Shrinking’ Cocreator Brett Goldstein to Guest Star in Season 2

Specific details surrounding the “Ted Lasso” star’s latest acting role were not disclosed

“Shrinking” cocreator and executive producer Brett Goldstein is set to appear as a guest star on the Apple TV+ series’ second season. Specific details surrounding his role are being kept under wraps.

Goldstein’s latest foray in front of the camera follows his breakout role as Roy Kent on Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” which earned him two Emmy Awards. He also served as a writer and coexecutive producer on that series. His other notable acting credits include “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Doctor Who” and “Superbob.”

“Shrinking,” which is currently in production on Season 2, stars Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Ted McGinley.

The dark comedy series, which was cocreated by Goldstein, Segel and Bill Lawrence, follows Jimmy (Segel), a recently widowed therapist who embraces a bold, somewhat unethical approach by practicing radical honestly with his patients. As he witnesses the breakthroughs he facilitates with his patients, including one who leaves her emotionally abusive husband upon his advice, Jimmy also breaks out of his own grief as he connects with his daughter after the death of her mother. Both Segel and Williams received Emmy nominations for their work in Season 1, which premiered in January 2023.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein have overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Executive producers include Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein as well as Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan and Annie Mebane.

