Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington are set to executive produce and star in “Imperfect Women,” a new Apple TV+ limited series based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name.

The psychological thriller, which examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

“Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios, and will be executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures, who initially optioned the book. Washington will executive produce for Simpson Street alongside Pilar Savone.

“From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately,” Moss said in a statement. “I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years and have been looking for something to work with her on and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar at Simpson Street. They were the first and only people we thought of. We are so happy that Apple and 20th Television agreed to partner with us on this, as well. It’s all an absolute match made in heaven.”

“I could not have been more thrilled to get this call from Elisabeth,” Washington added. “I have been an immense fan of hers – both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer – for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman. Imperfect Women is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street. Pilar and I are tremendously inspired by the opportunity to team up with Love & Squalor Pictures, and we are thankful to everyone at Apple Studios and the team at 20th Television for believing in this project as much as we do.”

The series will be adapted for television, written and executive produced by Annie Weisman, who most recently collaborated with Apple TV+ on the dramedy “Physical.”

“I’m honored that Apple is once again trusting me to help bring complex, layered female characters to the screen,” Weisman said. “Elisabeth, Kerry, and Araminta are the perfect collaborators to bring these Imperfect Women to life.”

Hall will also serve as executive producer.

“I couldn’t be happier that my book has found a home at Apple, home of some of my favourite programmes, she said in a statement. “And, to be working with Elisabeth and Lindsey is a dream. They have an incredible talent for story telling and immediately understood my book in an exactly the way I meant it to be read. And then to have Kerry Washington on board is like a bonus on top of a bonus. My book couldn’t be in better hands.”