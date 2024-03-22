Elisabeth Moss is trying on a few new things for her upcoming FX on Hulu limited series “The Veil”: Action star ass-kicking, and an English accent.

And judging from the trailer for “The Veil,” which dropped Thursday morning, she succeeds wildly at the first one. And her accent is mostly convincing too. (We kid, we kid.)

In the spy thriller series, which premieres April 30, Moss plays Imogen Salter, a veteran MI6 agent with a talent for going undercover, tasked with escorting a seemingly vulnerable and desperate woman (Yumna Marwan) from Istanbul to London. Along the way, per the official description, they’ll play “a deadly game of truth and lies” on the way, “with one of them possessing a secret which the other needs to expose.”

The trailer gives no hint at just what that secret might be — or which of the two have it. But it does establish the show will be extremely trope-heavy (we’re not complaining), with Imogen a loose cannon with incredible fighting skills and a knack for disappearing into cover identities, as she fights, kicks, shoots and snarks her way from one end of Europe to the other.

It also stars Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Haluk Bilginer, Alec Secareanu, Thibault de Montalembert, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, the always-great James Purefoy, Joana Ribeiro, Phill Langhorne, Dan Wyllie, Aron von Andrian and Dali Benssalah.

It’s developed and written by “Peaky Blinders” boss Steven Knight who also serves as executive producer. Moss also executive produces with Lindsey McManus under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner, as will Ma Productions’ Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler.