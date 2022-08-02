‘Peaky Blinders’ Boss Steven Knight Teams Up With Elisabeth Moss for FX’s Limited Hulu Series ‘The Veil’

“Peaky Blinders” boss Steven Knight is teaming up with “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss for a new limited series from FX for Hulu — “The Veil.”

Knight will write and executive produce the series, while Moss will star in the newly-ordered series and serve as an EP.

Described by FX as a “gripping thriller,” “The Veil” “explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost,” per a logline from the network.

Knight and Moss will both executive produce alongside PatMa Productions’ Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler. Moss with Lindsey McManus will executive produce under their Love & Squalor Pictures banner.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary,” Knight said in a statement. “We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business. Working with Denise Di Novi is always a pleasure and I’ve wanted to work with Elisabeth Moss for a long time. Of course, FX and I are old friends. I think this will be a landmark television event.”

Knight is behind “Taboo,” the Tom Hardy-starring series that aired on FX.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on ‘The Veil’ and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role,” Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX, said in a statement. “Steven’s scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth’s exceptional talent.”

