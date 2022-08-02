On Monday evening, twice-impeached former president Donald Trump announced his endorsement for the Missouri GOP Senate campaign this year, giving it to a man named Eric. The problem is, the race is currently between two men both named Eric. Naturally, mockery ensued – but the Trump team is claiming it was simply “an epic troll.”

In his endorsement, Trump once again falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election, saying, “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

The two frontrunners in the race are Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt, who both gleefully embraced Trump’s vague endorsement.

To recap, Trump couldn’t decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in the Missouri Senate race, so he just endorses “ERIC” the night before the election. Now both are graciously thanking him for his sincere support. pic.twitter.com/voE4Z3myOk — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 1, 2022

Now, Trump advisers have told NBC News that the opacity of the endorsement was intentional, meant to apparently cause infighting between Greitens and Schmitt themselves. “Instead of talking about Missouri, the Erics are debating what Trump’s endorsement means,” one adviser said. “Yes, it’s an epic troll.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users trolled Trump himself, as no one seems to believe even a little bit that his odd endorsement was intentional.

“Trump endorsing ‘Eric’ when there are two Erics in the race, and them both claiming the endorsement, is 1000% a Veep plot line,” one person tweeted. Another dubbed it “the most Eric thing to happen tbh.”

Trump endorsing "Eric" when there are two Erics in the race, and them both claiming the endorsement, is 1000% a Veep plot line — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) August 1, 2022

would like my non-Missouri friends to know that there are currently two different Erics running for senate who are both claiming to have Trump's endorsement and technically do have it because he only endorsed 'Eric' without specifying further.



the most Eric thing to happen tbh — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) August 1, 2022

You can check out more people roasting Trump below.

Trump endorsed “Eric” in the GOP Missouri senate primary… where there two guys named Eric.



He no doubt wants to claim credit when “Eric” wins. But that also means the other Eric lost. You know, the Eric that Trump *actually* endorsed.



Trump backed the loser again, y’all! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 2, 2022

There's only one Eric who truly share's Trump's core characteristics. https://t.co/X2PDbkli8y pic.twitter.com/f0Bp10RCnD — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) August 2, 2022

Eric Trump should put out a press release accepting his father's MO-SEN endorsement. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 2, 2022