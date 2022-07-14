Elisabeth Moss Has Blood on Her Hands in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Teaser (Video)

Elisabeth Moss has blood on her hands in the latest teaser for “Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5.

In the short trailer, which you can watch above, the entirety of Gilead is after June, who is now safely in Canada, after she led a legion of Handmaids to kill Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). His wife, Serena Grace (Yvonne Strahovski) is in mourning, and June makes it clear: “I want her to know it was me.”

The series also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.

Season 5 will stream on Hulu beginning Sept. 14.