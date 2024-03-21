Kevin Hart’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” has cast “Dynasty” star Sam Adegoke, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Adegoke will join Peacock limited series as a recurring character, rounding out the previously announced cast that includes Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson and Chloe Bailey.

The series, which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia, follows “the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny,” the official logline.

As “Fight Night” spotlights “the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed ‘the Black Mecca,’” Dexter Darden stars as Muhammad Ali while Cheadle plays J.D. Hudson, one of Atlanta’s first Black detectives assigned to Muhammad Ali’s security detail and the robbery. Taraji P. Henson plays businesswoman Vivian Thomas and Jackson is set to play gangster Richard “Cadillac” Wheeler.

Based on the true crime podcast “Fight Night,” which is produced by Doghouse Pictures, LLC and iHeartMedia + Entertainment, Inc., “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” is produced by from Universal Television.

Shaye Ogbonna (“Penguin,” “The Chi”) created and wrote the series, and serves as a showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch (“Echo 3,” “The Calling”). Ogbonna, Horwitch and Hart executive produce the series alongside Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat, Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts, Jeff Keating for Doghouse Pictures, LLC, Lars Jacobson and Craig Brewer.

Adegoke is best known for starring as Jeff Colby in the CW’s “Dynasty,” and can be seen in “This Is Not A War Story,” “NCIS: LA,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Murder In The First.” He will also star opposite Rosario Dawson in the indie horror movie “Dark Days & the Dawn,” which is slated to begin production later this year.

Adegoke is repped by IAG, Vault Entertainment and Granderson Des Roschers.