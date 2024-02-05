Don Cheadle Joins Peacock’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Don Cheadle is joining the cast of Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”

Set in Atlanta, the true crime series follows the heavyweight fight and criminal underground heist that introduced the world to the city dubbed “the Black Mecca,” and the cop and the hustler at the center of it all.

It tells the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.

The Marvel star will appear as a series regular, portraying J.D. Hudson, one of Atlanta’s first Black detectives assigned to Ali’s security detail and the robbery. Cheadle stars alongside Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson and Terrence Howard.

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” which is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna (“Penguin,” “The Chi,” “God’s Country”) and comes from Universal Television LLC, is based on the acclaimed true crime podcast “Fight Night” by Doghouse Pictures, LLC and iHeartPodcasts.

Ogbonna serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Jason Horwitch (“Echo 3,” “The Calling”). Other executive producers include Will Packer and Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media; Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat; Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts; Jeff Keating for Doghouse Pictures, LLC, and Lars Jacobson. Kenny Burns, Erika Johnson and Hartbeat’s Tiffany Brown serve as co-executive producers.

Craig Brewer (“Empire,” “Dolemite Is My Name”) will also executive produce the series and direct episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108.