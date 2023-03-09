“Shrinking” has landed a Season 2 renewal at Apple TV+ well ahead of the first season’s finale, the streamer said Thursday.

The dark comedy series, which was co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, follows Jimmy (Segel), a recently widowed therapist who embraces a bold, somewhat unethical approach by practicing radical honestly with his patients. As he witnesses the breakthroughs he facilitates with his patients, including one who leaves her emotionally abusive husband upon his advice, Jimmy also breaks out of his own grief as he connects with his daughter after the death of her mother.

In addition to Segel, Harrison Ford stars as Paul alongside Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie and Luke Tennie.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2.”

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, under which Lawrence and Goldstein have overall deals, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions, executive producers for the series include Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Ponsoldt directed the first episode of the series, which was written by Lawrence, Segel and Goldstein.

The eighth episode of the 10 episode series, titled “Boop,” will debut Friday on Apple TV+ and will feature Paul and Brian swooping in to help Jimmy when his daughter, Alice, begins rebelling against her father.