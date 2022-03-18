Simon Rex Was Offered $70,000 by British Tabloids to Claim He Slept With Meghan Markle

“Red Rocket” star Simon Rex reveals he was offered $70,000 from “several” British tabloids if he’d say he’d had sex with Meghan Markle when they were on the same TV show.

“I was broke as f—! ,” he told The Guardian. “I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that.” Markle, who’s been a frequent target of the British press since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, wrote him a thank you letter that said, ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people.’”

The two both appeared in a 2005 episode of the sitcom “Cuts” but never dated.

On Friday, Rex quote tweeted an excerpt from the interview, writing, “This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw.”

Rex, who was also a porn star in the early ’90s, won Best Male Lead at this year’s Independent Spirit Awards for his performance in Sean Baker’s film, “Red Rocket,” which was released in the U.K. last week.