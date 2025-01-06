Skip Bayless Accused of Offering Hairstylist $1.5 Million for Sex in Harassment Lawsuit

Skip Bayless was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit Friday after allegedly offering hairstylist Noushin Faraji $1.5 million for sex, among other repeated, unwanted advances.

Also named as co-defendants in the suit were his former employer Fox Sports, where Faraji was employed as a hairstylist for over a decade 2012–2024, and its parent company, Fox Corporation. FS1, FS2, Fox Sports EVP Charlie Dixon and FS1 host Joy Taylor are also named.

Faraji asked for undisclosed monetary compensation for herself and other non-exempt Fox employees in California.

According to court documents obtained and reviewed by TheWrap, Dixon is accused of approaching Faraji at a birthday party in 2017, putting his arm on her lower back and moving “his hand lower and … rubbing her body and grabbing her buttocks.”

Bayless — who has been married since 2016 — is accused of pursuing Faraji for years and commenting that he could “change” her life if they had sex. In 2021, Faraji had a cancer scare and confided in Bayless, the documents say, in hopes that he would stop pursuing her.

“Instead, Mr. Bayless told her that he wanted to be with her,” the documents continue. “Ms. Faraji panicked and began rambling that there were cameras everywhere, that she has a child, and that she does not want him. Mr. Bayless then grabbed her hands, began kissing them and offered her $1.5 million to have sex. Ms. Faraji made an excuse to leave.”

A week later, the documents continue, Bayless “made another advance” and allegedly asked Faraji, “Aren’t you Muslim? Doesn’t your dad have three to four wives?” Faraji notes in the filing that her father is dead.

The suit also claims that Bayless continued to be aggressive toward the hairstylist. In 2022 he reportedly accused her of having sex with host Shannon Sharpe and Faraji felt her job was threatened.

In April of the same year, Faraji allegedly recorded a conversation between herself and Bayless in which the latter said that he didn’t want Faraji to lose her job but she could not be seen “doing a big thing with my archrival.” Faraji told Bayless she wasn’t worried about losing her job, the documents claim, to which Bayless said, “I have love for you, and I have for six years, and you hurt me, and

you are ruining this.”

Taylor, who Faraji worked with for the sports show “Speak,” is accused of targeting Faraji “due to her ethnicity and disability.” In 2023, the documents claim, “the treatment reached a breaking point, as Ms. Taylor began openly mocking Ms. Faraji’s English and complaining about Ms. Faraji’s humming — an involuntary subconscious coping mechanism for her diagnosed PTSD.” Taylor also requested a Black hairstylist.

“Ms. Faraji and her coworkers (who noticed the harsh interactions) hoped that Fox could see through the facade as Ms. Faraji had been doing Ms. Taylor’s hair for approximately seven years at Ms. Taylor’s own request without any complaint and had been working on textured hair for decades,” the documents read. Faraji was told Taylor no longer needed her services in June 2023.

“Fox systematically reduces work schedules and ultimately terminates employment by removing an individual from the schedule entirely, using fabricated business necessities as a pretext,” the documents state. Faraji was dismissed from her role at “Speak” in August 2023.

In the same month, the documents continue, Bayless apologized to Faraji for questioning her interactions with Sharpe. She was fired from her role in August 2024 when “Undisputed” was cancelled and Bayless was also fired. The filing asserts that Faraji and Bayless walked to their cars together and saw Dixon in the parking lot.

“F–k Charlie. If you want to sue them, go for it. F–k them,” Bayless allegedly told her. “Charlie is not going to sleep tonight. He’s scared of what I’m going to tell you. F–k him.”

Faraji is seeking compensatory damages, emotional distress damages, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and a trial by jury.