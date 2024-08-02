Skip Bayless Abruptly Exits ‘Undisputed’: ‘Today Was My Last Show … I’m Leaving FS1’

Sports

“I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX,” the fiery sports analyst says

Skip Bayless
attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City.

Skip Bayless announced Friday on X that he is leaving Fox Sports immediately, confirming weeks of reports that the polarizing FS1 sports analyst was on his way out after eight often turbulent years co-hosting “Undisputed.”

“Today was my last show on ‘Undisputed,’” Bayless wrote. “I’m leaving FS1. I’ve been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great eight-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I’m excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned.”

Bayless’ confrontational style led to many dust-ups at the network, including a tweet about NFL player Damar Hamlin’s health emergency during a game that upset co-host Shannon Sharpe, who skipped the next broadcast. Bayless and Sharpe clashed often on “Undisputed,” though they apparently made amends as Sharpe praised his longtime colleague in a tearful exit from the show just over a year ago.

Fox Sports thanked and highly praised its longtime “Undisputed” host in a followup X post, calling Bayless “the godfather of sports debate.”

Before joining FS1, Bayless was an analyst at ESPN, where he worked for 12 years.

Loree Seitz contributed to this story.

Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless
Read Next
Shannon Sharpe, 'Undisputed' Co-Host Who Clashed On-Air With Skip Bayless, Makes Tearful Exit: 'You Fought for Me, Bro' (Video)

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…

Comments