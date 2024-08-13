‘Slow Horses’ Season 4 Trailer: Jackson Lamb Still Cracks Jokes After Losing an Agent | Video

Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) is always in a joking mood — even, it seems, after losing one of his agents.

In the Season 4 trailer, which Apple released on Tuesday, the Slough House team is called into the case of a serial bomber, which rattles all of London (except, it seems, the always unflappable Lamb).

We also meet a new character played by Ruth Bradley of “Ted Lasso,” who is immediately at odds with the prickly spy. When she refers to his agents as “the rejects,” he tells her, “They don’t like being called that.” When she asks what he calls his team, he naturally replies, “The rejects.”

Watch the trailer below:

When he objects to being put in cuffs, she says, “I’d rather not take any chances with a man who looks like he gropes people on buses.” His reply: “You’re being hurtful about my appearance. I might have to call HR.”

Later in the trailer, Lamb informs her, “I’m going back to bed.”

“Would you also consider a shower?” she asks.

“Yeah, it’s a tempting offer, but I don’t think it’s appropriate right now,” he says. “I mean, apart from anything else, one of my team just died.”

We also see Hugo Weaving’s villain, a “monster who created an assassination squad,” telling River Cartwright (Jack Lowden), “I was hoping I wouldn’t have to kill you,” before likely attempting to do follow through with that threat.

We cannot assume, however that River is the unlucky agent who dies, despite his knack for going solo into the most dangerous situations.

Season 4 also features new characters played by “After Love” BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan, Tom Brooke of AMC series “Preacher” and Netflix’s “Bodyguard” and Leroy Kincaide, a former professional wrestler-turned-actor.

Also returning for Season 4 are Jonathan Pryce as Jack’s grandfather David, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge and Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy.

The first two episodes of”Slow Horses” Season 4 debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 4