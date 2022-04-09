This week’s “Saturday Night Live” opened by tackling the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, with cast member Ego Nwodim playing the recently confirmed first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

The setup of the “SNL” sketch had President Joe Biden (played by James Austin Johnson) inviting Jackson to the White House to celebrate her confirmation. Biden congratulated the new justice, to which she responded, “Well I was happy to do my part. Work twice as hard as a white man my entire life and then spend a week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile.”

Johnson’s Biden expressed optimism in the name of progress, saying, “First Black female justice. It’s just a normal thing now, like wearing crocs in public.”

Biden left the Oval Office and encouraged Jackson to take a moment to take in the history of the moment, which paved the way for Jackson to be visited by historical figures from the past.

First up was Ruth Bader Ginsburg, played once again by Kate McKinnon. The two traded barbs about Ted Cruz, leading to a classic “Ginsburn.”

Next up was Justice Thurgood Marshall, played by Kenan Thompson. Jackson said to Marshall that he was on the front lines of the civil rights movement, to which he replied, “I was there when people of color in this country came together with one voice and said, ‘Enough is enough,’ and then white folks said, ‘Well, think about it.’”

Marshall was followed by Harriet Tubman, played by featured player Punkie Johnson. Her arrival began with a question: “My question is, what are we doing in the White House? Did we get in trouble?”

Last but not least, Chris Redd entered the room as Jackie Robinson, who was shocked to learn how much baseball players are paid now.

The sketch ended with the four Black performers basking in the historical moment, smashing into a jubilant, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” from Nwodim, Thompson, Johnson and Redd.

Watch the video of the sketch below.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson visits President Biden in the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/CXcOQdj2sP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 10, 2022