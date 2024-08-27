‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’: Keanu Reeves Makes His Debut as Shadow in New Trailer

After months of waiting from fans, Paramount is finally offering its first glimpse of Keanu Reeves in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” where he will be playing the Sega video game star’s longtime rival, Shadow.

Loosely based on the 2001 Dreamcast game “Sonic Adventure 2” where Shadow made his debut, “Sonic 3” will see the Blue Blur (Ben Schwartz) and his new friends Tails and Knuckles (Colleen O’Shaughnessy and Idris Elba) encounter the black and red hedgehog, who has awakened after years in stasis after being created in a secret government project. He has all of Sonic’s super speed, with none of the interest of being a hero.