‘Super/Man’ Trailer Reveals Emotional Christopher Reeve Documentary

The trailer for “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve” story has landed, but keep tissues handy before you press play. The documentary charts the life of the “Superman” actor, both before and after the 1995 horse-riding accident that made him a quadriplegic, with a focus on his advocacy for disability rights and care and close friendship with Robin Williams.

The film boasts a bevy of archival footage and interviews with Reeve and new interviews with family members and those who knew him, like Glenn Close and Susan Sarandon.

Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the directors behind “McQueen,” directed the independent feature, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before Warner Bros. scooped up the film for $15 million to roll out in theaters and on Max.

New York-based production studio Words + Pictures financed and also produced the film. Words+Pictures, founded in 2021 by Connor Schell, is led by the creators and producers of the 30 for 30 series. The film is a presentation of DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films and Words+Pictures.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve” story will play in theaters on Sept. 21 from Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events, with an encore screening on Reeve’s birthday Sept. 25. A streaming release date has not yet been announced.