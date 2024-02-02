Christopher Reeve Documentary ‘Super/Man’ Acquired for $15 Million by Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD’s DC Studios. Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max jointly sought out the Sundance film

Super/Man Christopher Reeve
Courtesy of Sundance Institute | Photo by Warner Bros / Alamy.

Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired worldwide rights to the buzzy documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” which received critical acclaim following its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance film festival. The studio announced the acquisition on Friday. The documentary was acquired for $15 million, as TheWrap has previously reported.

WBD’s DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max jointly sought out the project and will collaborate on the film’s global release across its theatrical and home viewing release windows.

“Everyone at Warner Bros. Discovery is incredibly proud to come together as one company to partner with Christopher Reeve’s family and the filmmakers behind ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ and bring his personal journey to audiences the world over,” a WBD spokesperson said in a statement. “WBD’s DC Studios, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, HBO, CNN Films and Max are grateful for the opportunity to honor one of our company’s most cherished creative partners and to celebrate Christopher’s rich life and career.”

Warner Bros. marks a natural home for the film, given Warner Bros. Discovery being home to the Superman character across film, comics and other media. The film features extensive archival footage and interviews with Reeve’s inner circle and family, including his children Will, Matthew and Alexandra.

“You might think you know Superman, or the advocate, or whatever version of Christopher Reeve you think you know, but then you get to see him as a dad,” Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve’s youngest son, said at TheWrap’s Sundance Portrait and Interview Studio presented by NFP.

In his review of the documentary, The Wrap’s Matthew Creith wrote, “Opening with startling and energetic cuts of 1978’s ‘Superman,’ set to the iconic John Williams score, the documentary makes a case for everyday heroic actions and encourages its audience to believe in miracles. But as insightful as the film is, it’s only as good as the subject it examines and Reeve’s personal and professional conflicts are on full display.”

Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui directed the film, which they cowrote with Otto Burnham. The film’s producers include Bonhote, Robert Ford and Lizzie Gillett, with Daniel Kilroy, Kristen Lappas, Marie Margolius, Mark Meatto, David Moulton, Andee Ryder. Connor Schell and Libby Geist from Words + Pictures are the executive producers.  

Cinetic Media represented the project’s sale. 

Christopher Reeve
