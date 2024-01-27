The documentary about Superman actor Christopher Reeve that premiered at Sundance is headed to Warner Bros., TheWrap has learned, in a $15 million deal.

The deal for “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” has yet to close, according to an individual with knowledge of the negotiations, but Warner Bros. looks to have won a competitive bidding war for the film out of Sundance. It tells the inspiring story of the late actor’s rise to fame as the Man of Steel, his tragic horse riding accident that left him paralyzed and his rebirth as a disability rights activist before his death at age 52 from cardiac arrest in October 2004.

Warner Bros. marks a natural home for the film, given Warner Bros. Discovery being home to the Superman character across film, comics and other media. The film features extensive archival footage and interviews with Reeve’s inner circle and family, including his children Will, Matthew and Alexandra.

In his review of the documentary, The Wrap’s Matthew Creith wrote, “Opening with startling and energetic cuts of 1978’s “Superman,” set to the iconic John Williams score, the documentary makes a case for everyday heroic actions and encourages its audience to believe in miracles. But as insightful as the film is, it’s only as good as the subject it examines and Reeve’s personal and professional conflicts are on full display.”

“You might think you know Superman, or the advocate, or whatever version of Christopher Reeve you think you know, but then you get to see him as a dad,” Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve’s youngest son, said at TheWrap’s Sundance Portrait and Interview Studio presented by NFP.

The film is produced by Words+Pictures, Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment in association with Jenco Films. Cinetic Media reps the film.

Sharon Waxman and Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.