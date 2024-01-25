Multiple buyers are circling Sundance documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” with offers on the table in the $10 million range, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” which charts the late actor’s meteoric rise to fame as the Man of Steel, his tragic horse riding accident that left him paralyzed and his rebirth as a disability rights activist before his death at age 52 from cardiac arrest in October 2004. The film features extensive archival footage and interviews with Reeve’s inner circle and family, including his children Will, Matthew and Alexandra.

In his review of the documentary, The Wrap’s Matthew Creith wrote, “Opening with startling and energetic cuts of 1978’s “Superman,” set to the iconic John Williams score, the documentary makes a case for everyday heroic actions and encourages its audience to believe in miracles. But as insightful as the film is, it’s only as good as the subject it examines and Reeve’s personal and professional conflicts are on full display.”

“You might think you know Superman, or the advocate, or whatever version of Christopher Reeve you think you know, but then you get to see him as a dad,” Will Reeve, Christopher Reeve’s youngest son, said at TheWrap’s Sundance Portrait and Interview Studio presented by NFP.

Cinetic Media reps the film.