Sony Adds Untitled Marvel Movies to 2024 and 2025 Calendar

Sony has added two Marvel movies to the 2024 and 2025 release calendar, the studio announced on Thursday.

The first, an “Untitled Sony/Marvel” will be released on Nov. 8, 2024 and the second, “Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action” will be released on June 27, 2025.

One of the movies might be Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) wrote the script, which was ready to proceed to the casting stage before the writer’s strike happened.

“El Muerto” is the first Latino character to lead a Marvel film, and the antihero character is also known as Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez, the son of a luchador who finds himself next in line to inherit the ancestral power of “El Muerto,” which is the powers and a mask worn by a super-powered wrestler.

The character appeared in a Spider-Man comic in which the luchador wrestler attended a charity event organized by J. Jonah Jameson in which he hoped that El Muerto would defeat Spider-Man and unmask him in the ring.

The 2025 can possibly be the 4th “Spider-Man” movie starring Tom Holland. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Holland said that the film is in development and the actor sat in on meetings before the writer’s strike happened.

“It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in,” Holland said. “It’s a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, ‘Why would we do this again?’ And I think we found the reason why. I’m really, really happy with where we’re at in terms of the creative.”

Holland added: “But I’m also a little apprehensive about it. There’s a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life.”