‘South Side’ and ‘The Other Two’ Move From Comedy Central to HBO Max for Second Seasons
Streamer also gets off-season rights for “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”
Tim Baysinger | August 13, 2020 @ 10:00 AM
Two Comedy Central series, “South Side” and “The Other Two” are moving to streaming, but not the one ViacomCBS owns. HBO Max announced Thursday it has acquired the two series, which will now become Max Originals, ahead of their second seasons.
The two series had previously gotten sophomore pick-ups from the ViacomCBS cable network. The first seasons of “The Other Two” and “South Side” will land on the platform in 2021 followed by brand new seasons. Both series will continue to be produced by Comedy Central Productions.
Additionally, HBO Max acquired the streaming rights for “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens,” which will still air on Comedy Central.
“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions, WarnerMedia. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”
The move of the two Comedy Central series to HBO Max comes as ViacomCBS is seeking to bulk up its own streaming service, CBS All Access (though it will get a new name next year), to compete in the ultra-competitive streaming space. However, ViacomCBS executive have previously stated they plan to be both a buyer and a seller when it comes to streaming.
“Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies – we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max.”
“South Side” hails from co-creators, executive producers and stars Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle as two friends who just graduated from community college and work at a rent-to-own store in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. “The Other Two” is from former “SNL” writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as siblings as they try to find their place in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother sudden rise to internet fame.
