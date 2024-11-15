‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’: Meet the Season 3 Recruits

Denise Richards, Brody Jenner and Christy Carlson Romano will compete in the Fox show when it returns in January

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is back for Season 3 with a new group of celebrity recruits ready to test their limits.

Denise Richards, Brody Jenner and Christy Carlson Romano are among the 16 celebrities who will endure boundary-pushing training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles.

Like last season, “Special Forces” recruited several Bachelor Nation alum, including Trista Sutter and Ali Manno (Fedotowsky), as well as Olympic athletes like Nathan Adrian and Marion Jones.

Tom-Sandoval
Read Next
Tom Sandoval Wanted to Be ‘Punished’ for Affair on ‘Special Forces: World's Toughest Test,' EP Says

This time, the recruits will train in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will be challenged to endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The competition show will return Fox on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 8–10 p.m. ET/PT, kicking off a special five-week event.

Keep reading to see all 16 celebrity recruits who will compete on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Nathan-Adrian
Fox

Nathan Adrian

Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist

Stephen-Baldwin
Fox

Stephen Baldwin

Actor

Alana Blanchard
Fox

Alana Blanchard

Pro-Surfer and Model

Landon-Donovan
Fox

Landon Donovan

Pro Soccer Player

Carey-Hart
Fox

Carey Hart

Motocross Champion

Brody-Jenner
Fox

Brody Jenner

TV Personality and DJ

Marion-Jones
Fox

Marion Jones

Olympic Track and Field Athlete

Ali-Manno
Fox

Ali Manno (Fedotowsky)

Influencer and Former Bachelorette

Cam-Newton
Fox

Cam Newton

NFL Pro-Bowler

Kayla Nicole
Fox

Kayla Nicole

Influencer and Model

Kyla-Pratt
Fox

Kyla Pratt

Actress

Denise-Richards
Fox

Denise Richards

Actress

Christy Carlson Romano
Fox

Christy Carlson Romano

Actress and Podcast Host

Trista-Sutter
Fox

Trista Sutter

Original Bachelorette

Golden-Tate
Fox

Golden Tate

Superbowl Champion

Jordyn-Wieber
Fox

Jordyn Wieber

Olympic Gymnastics Gold Medalist

Special-Forces-Worlds-Toughest-Test
Read Next
'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Winners Celebrate Enduring Season 2 Challenges: 'The Pain Went Away’

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments