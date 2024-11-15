‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’: Meet the Season 3 Recruits

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is back for Season 3 with a new group of celebrity recruits ready to test their limits.

Denise Richards, Brody Jenner and Christy Carlson Romano are among the 16 celebrities who will endure boundary-pushing training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles.

Like last season, “Special Forces” recruited several Bachelor Nation alum, including Trista Sutter and Ali Manno (Fedotowsky), as well as Olympic athletes like Nathan Adrian and Marion Jones.

This time, the recruits will train in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will be challenged to endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The competition show will return Fox on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 8–10 p.m. ET/PT, kicking off a special five-week event.

Keep reading to see all 16 celebrity recruits who will compete on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”