‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’: Meet the Season 3 Recruits

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is back for Season 3 with a new group of celebrity recruits ready to test their limits.
Denise Richards, Brody Jenner and Christy Carlson Romano are among the 16 celebrities who will endure boundary-pushing training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and Jovon “Q” Quarles.
Like last season, “Special Forces” recruited several Bachelor Nation alum, including Trista Sutter and Ali Manno (Fedotowsky), as well as Olympic athletes like Nathan Adrian and Marion Jones.
This time, the recruits will train in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will be challenged to endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The competition show will return Fox on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 8–10 p.m. ET/PT, kicking off a special five-week event.
Keep reading to see all 16 celebrity recruits who will compete on Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”
Nathan Adrian
Olympic Swimming Gold Medalist
Stephen Baldwin
Actor
Alana Blanchard
Pro-Surfer and Model
Landon Donovan
Pro Soccer Player
Carey Hart
Motocross Champion
Brody Jenner
TV Personality and DJ
Marion Jones
Olympic Track and Field Athlete
Ali Manno (Fedotowsky)
Influencer and Former Bachelorette
Cam Newton
NFL Pro-Bowler
Kayla Nicole
Influencer and Model
Kyla Pratt
Actress
Denise Richards
Actress
Christy Carlson Romano
Actress and Podcast Host
Trista Sutter
Original Bachelorette
Golden Tate
Superbowl Champion
Jordyn Wieber
Olympic Gymnastics Gold Medalist