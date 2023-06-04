‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Big Box Office Web With $120.5 Million Opening

Sony’s acclaimed animated sequel is the second highest opening of 2023

Not only is that more than triple the $35 million opening weekend of the film’s 2018 predecessor “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” it is more than double the previous opening weekend record for Sony Animation, which was earned by “Hotel Transylvania” with $48.4 million in 2015.

In the four-and-a-half years since “Into the Spider-Verse” first hit theaters and won the Best Animated Feature Oscar, it has gained reputation among Marvel and animation fans as one of the best “Spider-Man” adaptations ever and a groundbreaking work in computer animation as it streamed on Netflix as part of that service’s deal with Sony Pictures.

That growing familiarity with the film primed the pump for “Across the Spider-Verse,” and the film executed with critical and audience acclaim, earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 95% critics and 97% audience along with an A on CinemaScore. The film is set for a long fruitful run, and after its cliffhanger ending should set up an excellent opening for the next chapter of the series, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” currently set for release in March 2024.

In second is Disney’s remake of “The Little Mermaid” with $40.6 million grossed in its second weekend, a respectable 57% drop from the film’s $118 million opening weekend. With $186 million grossed after ten days, “The Little Mermaid” is enjoying a successful run in the U.S. on par with Disney’s 2019 remake of “Aladdin.”

Overseas, “The Little Mermaid” got some good news after a poor $68 million international opening, dropping just 34% for $42 million in second weekend. With a global total of $327 million after two weekends, “The Little Mermaid” will still have a final total well below that of other recent Disney theatrical remakes, but may be able to turn a modest theatrical profit against its $250 million budget before marketing if it continues to leg out.

Disney also released the horror film “The Boogeyman” through 20th Century Studios this weekend, earning an $12 million opening weekend from 3,205 theaters. Based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name, “The Boogeyman” was produced on a $35 million budget and was pivoted from a release on Hulu to movie theaters. Reception for the film was mildly positive with a B- on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 60% critics and 65% audience.

More to come…