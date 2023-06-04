Spider-Man-Across-the-Spider-Verse

Sony

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Weaves a Big Box Office Web With $120.5 Million Opening

by | June 4, 2023 @ 7:50 AM

Sony’s acclaimed animated sequel is the second highest opening of 2023

Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is having a spectacular weekend at the box office with a $120.5 million opening weekend from 4,313 theaters.

Not only is that more than triple the $35 million opening weekend of the film’s 2018 predecessor “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” it is more than double the previous opening weekend record for Sony Animation, which was earned by “Hotel Transylvania” with $48.4 million in 2015.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

