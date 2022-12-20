‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Poster: How Many New Multiverse Web-Slingers Can You Spot?

Miles Morales is about to encounter more Spider-People than he ever imagined. And thanks to a new poster for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” we know that includes the Scarlet Spider and even Spidercat. But if you look closely, you’ll spot even more.

The image, released Tuesday morning, once again places Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales at the center of the action. But, where he’s upside down, the rest of the Spider-Verse is right side up, and staring directly at you. And like we said, there are a lot of them. There are the obvious staples, like Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen and Oscar Isaac’s returning Spider-Man 2099. But fans are pretty stoked to see some other variants, too.

To Miles’ left is someone who appears to be Ben Reilly, also known as Scarlet Spider. “When the Scarlet Spider comes to the silver screen, my time on this Earth is finished and I’ll pass into the ether like a ghost whose remains were properly buried,” one person joked.

Spidercat also makes an appearance to Miles’ left, near the top of the poster, with Spider-Punk to Miles’ right. In all, there are roughly 30 or so multiversal heroes in the photo. So again, look closely!

The official synopsis for “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse” reads: “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson and “Soul” co-director Kemp Powers, with Sony Pictures Animation and Sony ImageWorks handling the unique animation style.

Once again, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord worked on the screenplay, alongside David Callaham. The film’s producers are Miller, Lord, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg.