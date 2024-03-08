Kyla Pratt, Laz Alonso, Chrishell Stause and more are setting the table for SpringHill’s next installment of its Emmy-winning series “Recipe for Change.”

The dinner conversation-based talk series returns March 11. From topics relating to struggles the LGBTQIA+ community faces to the current status of R&B, nothing is off limits.

“It was no longer economical to make R&B music,” singer-songwriter Tank says in a preview of the second season, which will consists of eight episodes. Hayley Kiyoko says in another, “I wanted to be this pop star, but I was like, ‘I can’t because I’m a lesbian.’”

This new lineup of guests also includes Jordyn Woods, Mya, Gina Torres, Amber Riley, Queen Naija, Melanie Fiona, Law Roach, Elsa Majimbo, Alan Chow, Lauren Speed, Duke Ihenacho, R.K. Russell, Nazanin Mandi, Ali Stoker, Monica Veloz, Iskra Lawrence, La’ron Hines, Daniela Legarda, Kimberly Durbin, Lizzy Mathis, Jerrie Johnson, Sergio Hudson, Asia M. Ware, Ade Samuel, Jessica Rich, Seniesa Estrada, Bia, Eric Bellinger, Kenyon Dixon, Leon Thomas, Mal Wright, Jesse Sullivan, B. Scott, Jessie Reyez, King Bach, Tatyana Ali, Nina Parker, Tristan Mack Wilds, Aurora James, Susan Feniger, Amirah Kassem, Carla Hall, Alex Hill, H. Woo Lee, Gabrielle Reyes, Seth Brundle and Nyesha Arrington.

After taking home an Emmy for Best Daytime Special, co-executive producer and showrunner Courtney Whitaker tells TheWrap SpringHill maintained a similar recipe with a sprinkle of fresh ingredients and new distribution.

“This new installment is similar but very different from previous specials. Of course, we stayed true to our roots of ensuring the crew reflected the topics we discussed on camera,” Whitaker says. “However this time, we made more time for the conversations and SpringHill also brought the project in-house. Previously the project was made with the YouTube Originals team, this time it’s distributed and owned by SpringHill.”

“Our audience should pull up to the episode expecting to leave full and to experience the unexpected,” Whitaker, who executive produces alongside Saterah Moore, continues. “We intentionally crafted a wide range of topics, which allowed our guests to unapologetically dig into the depth of conversations. Producing content that mirrors the audience is very exciting, and I’m looking forward to hearing the audience’s thoughts on this installation of episodes.”

“Recipe for Change” is also executive produced by Maverick Carter, LeBron James, Devin Johnson and Krystn Price Harrell. New episodes will air bi-weekly on Mondays starting March 11.