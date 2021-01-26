Robert Rodriguez will look to reimagine the “Spy Kids” franchise of family films, teaming with Skydance Media, which optioned the rights to the trilogy of films, and Spyglass Media Group, which owns the franchise.

Rodriguez will write and direct the new film, and like the original series, the new “Spy Kids” movie will focus on a multi-cultural family of international spies.

The original film from 2001 was a critical and box office success, grossing $147.9 million worldwide and starred Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino alongside its young stars Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara. The franchise became so popular it spawned three more sequels, all of them directed by Rodriguez.

Also Read: 'We Can Be Heroes' Sequel in the Works After Original's Big Debut

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…