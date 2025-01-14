‘St. Denis Medical’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at NBC

There will be more “St. Denis Medical” on NBC.

The network renewed the hospital-set mockumentary series for Season 2, NBC announced Tuesday. The news comes just two months after “St. Denis Medical” premiered as part of the network’s fall slate in November. The series is set to return with new episodes Tuesday.

Since its November premiere, “St. Denis Medical” has reached 21.4 million total viewers for the season to date across all platforms. It also ranks as NBC’s No. 1 new show of the 2024-25 season in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day viewing figures.

Set at an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital, “St. Denis Medical” follows a group of dedicated doctors and nurses trying their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity, per the official logline.

Wendi McLendon-Covey stars in “St. Denis Medical” alongside David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi.

The mockumentary received several nods from the Critics’ Choice Awards, with nominations for best comedy series and for best actor in a comedy series for Grier, who also nabbed an NAACP Image Award for outstanding actor in a comedy series.

Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer write and executive produce the series, with Ledgin serving as showrunner. Additional EPs include Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu. The comedy series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Spitzer Holding Company.

NBC’s other freshman series debuted during the 2024-25 season, including Reba McEntire’s “Happy’s Place” and Zachary Quinto-led “Brilliant Minds,” currently remain on the bubble without Season 2 renewals.

“St. Denis Medical” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.