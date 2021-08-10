Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ in the Works From A24, Producer Ryan Coogler

NBA star Steph Curry will be the subject of a new documentary feature film called “Underrated” that will be produced by A24 and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

The film will document Curry’s rise during his historic March Madness career in college up through his three-time championship career with the Golden State Warriors.

Curry will also produce “Underrated” with Erick Peyton on behalf of their Unanimous Media banner. And Coogler and Pete Nicks will produce for Proximity Media. A24 is also producing and will fully finance.

“Underrated” is named for Steph Curry’s Underrated Tour, in which Curry provides training regimens specifically for high school athletes who have been given a three-star prospect rating and are being overlooked by most colleges or scouts, just as he was when he was a senior in high school in North Carolina. The news comes also shortly after Curry signed a historic four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors last week, a contract that begins in the 2022-23 season and will continue through the 2025-26 season.

“Underrated” also is the first project that will be put in development of a deal between A24 and Unanimous that is focused on documentaries, with Jenelle Lindsay and Brian Ivie leading development for Unanimous. A24 too has been growing its documentary presence, recently releasing the Val Kilmer doc “Val” on Amazon.

Nicks in particular has a big tie to the Bay Area where Curry plays, as Nicks’ latest film “Homeroom” will release on Hulu later this month. “Homeroom” won a prize at Sundance this past year and is the third film in an acclaimed trilogy of documentary films that are set in the Bay Area and include “The Force” and “The Waiting Room.”