Steve Albini, who produced and engineered several seminal ’90s alt-rock artists including Nirvana, the Pixies and the Breeders, has died, TheWrap has learned. He was 61.

Electrical Audio staffers confirmed Albini died Tuesday of a heart attack at the legendary Chicago recording studio, where he helped put together Nirvana’s “In Utero,” the Pixies’ “Surfer Rosa” and Harvey’s “Rid of Me.”

A guitarist and singer himself, Albini fronted underground rock staples Big Black and Shellac, the latter of which was preparing to tour its first record in decades. “To All Trains” is scheduled to release next week.

Through his entire career, Albini was a vocal critic of the music industry for its exploitation and homogenization of artists.

Though he took the traditional producer role on countless alt-rock classic albums, he preferred the title “audio engineer.” He preferred to record bands playing live together in the studio, the key to the raw energy in everything he touched.

His credits also include the early recordings of the Jesus Lizard, Low and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.

Albini is survived by his wife, film director Heather Whinna.