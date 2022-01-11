NPR “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep on Tuesday teased the program’s first interview with Donald Trump in six years of trying.

Inskeep said the interview airing Wednesday ended when the former president “hung up” on him.

On Twitter, several journalists reacted saying Trump is doing it for the NPR swag, or even thought it was “pledge week” at the station.

For about six years I've been asking Donald Trump for an interview. It never happened until the former president came on the line today. Tomorrow on @MorningEdition we'll hear what he said, up to the moment that he hung up on me. @NPR — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 11, 2022

He’s doing it for the beer cozy and the tote bag — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 11, 2022

Trump has offered little access to the media since leaving office. He recently planned to host a news conference on the anniversary of the deadly Capitol riot of Jan. 6, but later canceled it after Fox News’ Laura Ingraham questioned whether the event was a good idea.

“Is it smart for President Trump to do a rally on that particular day, versus next week or the week before?” she said on the program.

In December, Trump’s prospective media company also raised an additional $1 billion from an undisclosed group of investors. The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) is attempting to go public via an SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) called Digital World Acquisition.

The prospective company does not yet have a CEO, with Trump listed as its chairman. A major part of the company will be its own social media network unironically called “Truth.”