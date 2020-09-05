Steve Irwin’s Family Pays Heartwarming Tribute on 14th Anniversary of His Death

Steve Irwin’s family paid tribute to the late Crocodile Hunter on the 14th anniversary of his death, sharing touching photos and memories of adventures with the inimitable conservationist and TV personality.

“You’re always in my heart,” daughter Bindi Irwin tweeted on Friday alongside a photo of her and her father.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love,” Terri Irwin shared Thursday on Twitter.

Terri Irwin also shared a set of photos of the couple shortly before Bindi was born now that Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together too.

“I’m remembering the wonderful filming adventures Steve & I had when we were waiting for the arrival of our dear Bindi. It’s so wonderful that now @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are expecting! I am so happy for them and feel incredibly blessed,” Terri Irwin wrote.

Robert Irwin, writing that he had just come off a crocodile research trip, paid homage to his father’s conservationist work. “39 crocs tagged this month bringing the total to 213 tracked over the last 13 yrs. Using state of the art solar tracking technology, we’re learning so much about these remarkable animals-continuing Dad’s mission for croc conservation,” he wrote.

Take a look at their tributes below:

You’re always in my heart. pic.twitter.com/kP7Je2VkSv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 4, 2020

This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love. pic.twitter.com/UudW9n0cHb — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2020

It’s the end of our annual croc research trip. 39 crocs tagged this month bringing the total to 213 tracked over the last 13 yrs. Using state of the art solar tracking technology we’re learning so much about these remarkable animals-continuing Dad’s mission for croc conservation. pic.twitter.com/YYMcbne5zD — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) September 5, 2020