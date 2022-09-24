“Stranger Things” fans can get a glimpse of what it was really like on set in a new four-minute blooper reel from Season 4.

Despite the darker themes of the Netflix series’ fourth season, it seems as though there were plenty of lighthearted moments between (and often in the middle of) takes, as cast members butchered their lines, cracked up during serious moments and messed with their fellow actors.

Even the most minor things drove the actors into fits of laughter, as seen in the very first blooper when Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) opens her eyes to find the camera parked in front of her face.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, puts on an exaggerated British accent for opening the blooper reel after calling out “Mark it!”

The duo of Joe Keery and Maya Hawke supplied many of the gaffes as their characters Steve and Robin. Laughing through a line that ends with “as someone who likes boobies,” Keery remarked: “I can’t wait for the mash-up where they get us saying ‘boobies’ one hundred times” – inevitably prompting the two actors to take turns saying the word.

As Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn takes quite a few stumbles. After tripping on a log in the woods, he jokes to Keery, “Guess we woke up Vecna.” Speaking of the season’s fearsome villain, even Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) couldn’t keep a straight face, breaking character during a take where he terrorizes Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

The blooper fittingly ended with Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, flopped down on his back. “I’m having way too much fun,” he laughs.

Check out the full video above or here.