HBO’s “Succession” is going out on top, nabbing 27 Emmy nominations Wednesday morning with a record-matching 14 acting nominations in a single year. That equals the show’s own 14 acting nominations in 2022, at which time it edged out previous record holders “Roots” and “Rich Man, Poor Man,” each of which had 13 nominations.

“Succession” did make history with the nominations, however, earning three slots in lead actor for a drama series for the performances of Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Also earning accolades are Sarah Snook for lead actress; Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård for supporting actor; and J. Smith-Cameron for supporting actress. In the guest categories James Cromwell, Arian Moayed, Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter all scored nominations.

With 27 nominations overall, “Succession” continues to feel the love from the TV Academy. Though a slow starter with just five nominations in its first season, the show saw that number jump to 18 in Season 2 and 25 in Season 3.

Through the fourth and final season, “Succession” has seen continued success, with two 2022 Writers Guild of America wins, for Television: Episodic Drama and Television: Dramatic Series, respectively, in addition to winning the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The 75th annual Emmys ceremony plans to air live Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.