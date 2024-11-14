‘Sugarcane’ Leads All Documentaries in Nominations for Cinema Eye Honors

The Canadian film “Sugarcane” continued its impressive awards-season streak on Thursday, leading all films in nominations for the 18th annual Cinema Eye Honors.

The film from Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, which looks into cases of abuse and forced separation in an Indigenous community, received six nominations, including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature. Mati Diop’s “Dahomey” and Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor’s “No Other Land” received five nominations.

“Sugarcane” is now the only film of 2024 to be nominated in the top nonfiction category at the Cinema Eye Honors, Critics Choice Documentary Awards and Gotham Awards, and also to be included on the International Documentary Association’s IDA Documentary Awards long list and DOC NYC’s short list of likely awards contenders.

Nominees in the Outstanding Nonfiction Feature category were “Sugarcane,” “Dahomey,” “No Other Land,” “Black Box Diaries,” “Daughters,” “Look Into My Eyes” and “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat.” About half the Cinema Eye nominees in that category typically go on to receive Oscar nominations for Best Documentary Feature, particularly in recent years as the Academy’s Documentary Branch has become more international and more adventurous in its tastes.

The Cinema Eye winner has gone on to win the documentary Oscar five times, including the last two years in a row with “20 Days in Mariupol” and “Navalny.”

For the first time, the nominees in Cinema Eye’s Nonfiction Feature category will include the entire creative team of each film.

Films that weren’t nominated in the top feature category but did receive multiple nominations in other categories included “Eno,” “Frida” and “Porcelain War.”

Cinema Eye was founded in 2007 in New York City to recognize all facets of nonfiction filmmaking. Winners will be announced at the Cinema Eye Honors ceremony on Jan. 9, 2025 at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem, New York.

Here is the full list of this year’s nominees, including previously announced nominees and honorees in the Broadcast and Unforgettables categories.

Nonfiction Feature

Black Box Diaries

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, Yuta Okamura, Yuichiro Otsuka, Mark Degli Antoni and Andrew Tracy

Dahomey

Mati Diop, Eve Robin, Judith Lou Levy, Gabriel Gonzalez, Joséphine Drouin Viallard and Nicholas Becker

Daughters

Natalie Rae, Angela Patton, Lisa Mazzotta, Justin Benoliel, James Cunningham, Mindy Goldberg, Sam Bisbee, Kathryn Everett, Laura Choi Raycroft, Adrian Aurelius, Philip Nicolai Flindt, Michael Cambio Fernandez and Kelsey Lu

Look Into My Eyes

Lana Wilson, Kyle Martin, Hannah Buck and Stephen Maing

No Other Land

Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Julius Pollux Rothlaender and Bård Harazi Farbu

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Johan Grimonpre, Daan Milius, Rémi Grellety, Jonathan Wannyn, Rik Chaubet, Ranko Pauković and Alek Bunic Goosse

Sugarcane

Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Kellen Quinn, Christopher LaMarca, Nathan Punwar, Maya Daisy Hawke, Mali Obomsawin, Martin Czembor, Andrea Bella, Michael Feuser and Ed Archie Noisecat

Direction

Mati Diop, Dahomey

Gary Hustwit, Eno

Lana Wilson, Look Into My Eyes

Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller

Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, No Other Land

Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, Sugarcane

Stephen Maing and Brett Story, Union

Production

Shane Boris, Odessa Rae and Talal Derki, Hollywoodgate

Emma D. Miller, Elizabeth Lo and Maggie Li, Mistress Dispeller

Fabien Greenberg and Bård Kjøge Rønning, No Other Land

Paula DuPre’ Pesmen, Aniela Sidorska, Camilla Mazzaferro and Olivia Ahnemann, Porcelain War

Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn, Sugarcane

Mars Verrone and Samantha Curley, Union

Editing

Maya Tippet and Marley McDonald, Eno

Alexandra Strauss, Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Carla Gutiérrez, Frida

Charlotte Tourres, Intercepted

Hannah Buck, Look Into My Eyes

Rik Chaubet, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Cinematography

Joséphine Drouin Viallard, Dahomey

Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller

Satya Rai Nagpual, Nocturnes

Andrey Stefanov, Porcelain War

Christopher LaMarca and Emily Kassie, Sugarcane

Olivier Sarbil, Viktor

Original Score

Wally Badarou and Dean Blunt, Dahomey

Alexeï Aïgui, Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Victor Hernández Stumpfhauser, Frida

Nainita Dasai, Nocturnes

Uno Helmersson, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Mali Obomsawin, Sugarcane

Sound Design

Nicolas Becker, Dahomey

Nas Parkash and Patrick Fripp, Eno

Alex Lane, Intercepted

Tom Paul, Shreyank Nanjappa and Sukanto Mazumder, Nocturnes

Ranko Pauković and Alek Bunic Goosse, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Peter Albrechtsen, Nicolas Becker and Heikki Kossi, Viktor

Visual Design

Brendan Dawes, Eno

Sofía Inés Cázares and Renata Galindo, Frida

Howard Baker, Piece by Piece

Brendan Bellomo and BluBlu Studios, Porcelain War

Agniia Galdanova, Queendom

Rasmus Tukia and Ada Wikdahl, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Debut Feature

Black Box Diaries, Directed by Shiori Ito

Daughters, Directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton

Frida, Directed by Carla Gutiérrez

Grand Theft Hamlet, Directed by Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane

Hollywoodgate, Directed by Ibrahim Nash’at

No Other Land, Directed by Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor

Audience Choice Prize Nominees

Copa 71

Directed by James Erskine and Rachel Ramsay

Daughters

Directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton

Frida

Directed by Carla Gutiérrez

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Directed by Lucy Walker

Porcelain War

Directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Directed by Benjamin Ree

Skywalkers: A Love Story

Directed by Jeff Zimbalist

Sugarcane

Directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui

Will and Harper

Directed by Josh Greenbaum

Shorts List Semifinalists (nominees to be announced in December)

Contractions

Directed by Lynne Sachs | NY Times Op-Docs

Eternal Father

Directed by Ömer Sami | New Yorker

I Am Ready, Warden

Directed by Smriti Mundhra | MTV Documentary Films

Incident

Directed by Bill Morrison | New Yorker

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Directed by Ema Ryan Yamazaki | NY Times Op-Docs

Love in the Time of Migration

Directed by Erin Semine Kökdil and Chelsea Abbas | LA Times

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Directed by Julio Palacio | Netflix

The Medallion

Directed by Ruth Hunduma | New Yorker

A Move

Directed by Elahe Esmaili | NY Times Op-Docs

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Directed by Molly O’Brien | Netflix

A Swim Lesson

Directed by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack | POV

Unforgettables Honorees

Shiori Ito, Black Box Diaries

Brian Eno, Eno

Lhakpa Sherpa, Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, No Other Land

Patrice Jetter, Patrice: The Movie

Jenna Marvin, Queendom

Chris Smalls, Union

Harper Steele, Will and Harper

Spotlight

Black Snow, Directed by Alina Simone

Homegrown, Directed by Michel Premo

A New Kind of Wilderness, Directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

A Photographic Memory, Directed by Rachel Elizabeth Seed

Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other, Directed by Jacob Perlmutter and Manon Ouimet

Heterodox

Caught by the Tides, Directed by Jia Zhang-ke

Kneecap, Directed by Rich Peppiatt

My First Film, Directed by Zia Anger

Pavements, Directed by Alex Ross Perry

Sing Sing, Directed by Greg Kwedar

Songs from the Hole, Directed by Contessa Gayles

Previously announced categories:

Broadcast Film

Bread & Roses

Girls State

Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets

The Lady Bird Diaries

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.

Spermworld

Nonfiction Series

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

The Enfield Poltergeist

The Luckiest Guy in the World

Ren Faire

Telemarketers

Anthology Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go

De La Calle

God Save Texas

High on the Hog Season 2

How To with John Wilson Season 3

Photographer

Broadcast Editing

Girls State

The Greatest Night in Pop

Ren Faire

The Saint of Second Chances

Telemarketers

Time Bomb Y2K