12 of the Buzziest Movies for Sale at Sundance 2025, From ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ to ‘Rebuilding’

The 2025 Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week in Park City, Utah, launching the first major festival of the year and one of the biggest markets for film. Sundance is, of course, home to a slew of independent films seeking distribution. It’s where movies like “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Fruitvale Station” and “Palm Springs” got their start, and this year’s lineup is chock-full of true indies looking for a home.

Below, TheWrap rounded up some of the buzziest titles for sale at this year’s festival.

Tonatiuh and Diego Luna appear in Kiss of the Spider Woman by Bill Condon (Sundance) “Kiss of the Spider-Woman” Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna. Directed by Bill Condon and starring Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna.



Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Thing with Feathers” (Photo by Anthony Dickenson/Sundance) “The Thing with Feathers” Struggling to process the sudden and unexpected death of his wife, a young father loses his hold on reality as a seemingly malign presence begins to stalk him from the shadowy recesses of the apartment he shares with his two young sons.



Directed by Dylan Southern and starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

A recently discovered conversation between photographer Peter Hujar and his friend Linda Rosenkrantz in 1974 reveals a glimpse into New York City's downtown art scene and the personal struggles and epiphanies that define an artist's life. Directed by Ira Sachs and starring Ben Wishaw.

Hannah takes her nonbinary teenager, Frances, to Amsterdam to visit their gay grandfather, Jim – lovingly known as Jimpa. But Frances' desire to stay abroad with Jimpa for a year means Hannah is forced to reconsider her beliefs about parenting and finally confront old stories about the past. Directed by Sophie Hyde and starring Olivia Colman and John Lithgow.

After a wildfire takes the family farm, a rancher seeks a way forward. Directed by Max Walker-Silverman and starring Josh O'Connor and Lily LaTorre.

When a musician and her husband move to a remote house in Wales, the music they make disturbs local ancient folk magic, bringing a nameless child to their door who is intent on infiltrating their lives. Directed by Bryn Chainey and starring Dev Patel.

When an aspiring actress in a military role-playing facility falls in love with a soldier cast as an insurgent, their unsimulated emotions threaten to derail the performance. Directed by Hailey Gates and starring Alia Shawkat and Callum Turner, produced by Luca Guadagnino.

Newly released after being locked up in his teens, 30-year-old Ricky navigates the challenging realities of life post-incarceration, and the complexity of gaining independence for the first time as an adult. Directed by Rashad Frett and starring Stephan James and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones in “Train Dreams” (Photo by Adolpho Veloso/Sundance) “Train Dreams” Robert Grainier is a day laborer building America’s railroads at the start of the 20th century as he experiences profound love, shocking defeat, and a world irrevocably transforming before his very eyes. Directed by Clint Bentley and starring Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones.



Iris and Isaac's first romantic weekend getaway goes awry. Directed by Sophie Brooks and starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman.

A seemingly minor neighborhood dispute in Florida escalates into deadly violence. Police bodycam footage and investigative interviews expose the consequences of Florida's "stand your ground" laws. Directed by Geeta Gandbhir.



