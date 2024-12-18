Cynthia Erivo, James Mangold to Be Honored at 2025 Sundance Gala

Cynthia Erivo and director James Mangold will be honored at the Sundance Film Festival’s gala fundraiser on Jan. 24 in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Institute announced Wednesday.

Erivo, who currently stars as Elphaba in “Wicked,” will receive the Visionary Award for her “uncompromising work and notable contributions to the entertainment industry.”

Mangold, who directed the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” that stars Timothée Chalamet, will receive the Trailblazer Award in recognition for his “unwavering dedication and notable contributions to the field of cinema.”

“Receiving the Visionary Award is an honor that fills me with immense gratitude,” Erivo said in a statement. “Sundance has always been a sanctuary for bold voices and transformative narratives, and to be a part of and recognized by this incredible community is deeply meaningful. Storytelling is the foundation of my work, and it’s a privilege to celebrate this art form alongside so many extraordinary creators. This recognition inspires me to continue championing bold, diverse stories that connect, challenge, and uplift us all.”

“Sundance has been many things in my life; a far away dream on a mountain, a laboratory at which I developed the script for Cop Land, a festival at which I debuted Heavy, my first feature, and later, a place I have proudly mentored talented young filmmakers,” Mangold said in a statement. “I am floored and flattered that Sundance thought my body of work was worthy of this honor.”

Added Amanda Kelso, acting CEO of the Sundance Institute, whose statement reads in part: “James Mangold and Cynthia Erivo embody the very essence of creativity and impact within the arts…. We are thrilled to honor James with the Trailblazer Award and Cynthia with the Visionary Award, celebrating their extraordinary achievements and the powerful stories they continue to bring to life.”

Erivo and Mangold join previously announced honoree Michelle Satter, founding senior director of artist programs at Sundance Institute, who will be recognized for her commitment to nurturing artists and cultivating independent film through Sundance Labs for the past four decades.

Dìdi writer-director Sean Wang and Sugarcane co-directors Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie will also be given the Vanguard Awards, as previously announced. Both of their films premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The gala celebration will be held at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, and is co-chaired by board chair Ebs Burnough and board trustee Pat Mitchell. The gala aims to raise funds for the Sundance Institute to continue to support independent artists through labs, grants and public programming for artists from all over the world.