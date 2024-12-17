Tom Cruise Bestowed With US Navy’s Highest Civilian Honor

Tom Cruise has been awarded the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award.

The actor – already the US Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator – received his award in London by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro for “his outstanding contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps” on Tuesday. The DPS Award is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the US Navy.

“It was an honor to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies,” Del Toro said. “His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

Cruise’s biggest form of contribution obviously comes from “Top Gun” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” where he played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. The military branch pointed out that public awareness in the Navy rose following the first film’s release that directly led to a surge in pilot recruitment in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

“I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past,” Cruise said. “The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”

It wasn’t just Cruise’s work in the “Top Gun” franchise that the Navy highlighted. They celebrated the actor’s entire filmography from 1986 to 2023 and looked at how he’d been an unwavering supporter of the men and women enlisted in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Other major films Cruise took part in during that time were “Born on the Fourth of July,” the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and “A Few Good Men,” to name a few. His frequent collaborator Christopher McQuarrie also attended the London ceremony.

Cruise’s next film on the docket is the eight installment in the “M:I” franchise, titled “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.” It lands in theaters May 23, 2025.