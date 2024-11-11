First ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Teases Tom Cruise’s ‘Final Reckoning’

The first “Mission: Impossible 8” trailer is here, and it looks like we could be reaching the end of the road for Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. The film, which is now titled “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” plays on the nostalgia for the franchise, including footage from the Brian De Palma-directed 1996 “Mission: Impossible” movie that started it all.

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed every “Mission” movie since “Rogue Nation,” is back in the director’s chair this time around for a sequel that went through a bit of an evolution. Initially, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8” were shot back-to-back and titled “Dead Reckoning – Part One” and “Dead Reckoning – Part Two.” But after the disappointing box office performance of the seventh film, it was retitled for home release to just “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” and “M:I 8” got a new title. Thus, “The Final Reckoning” was born.

Is this really Tom Cruise’s final “Mission: Impossible” film? No one has said anything to confirm that’s the case, but Cruise is already expanding his horizons after wrapping these last two “Mission” movies that took four years to complete. He’s about to start production on a new film from Oscar-winning “Birdman” director Alejandro G. Iñarrìtu for Warner Bros., where he struck a deal to produce and star in new films for the studio.

Cruise is, of course, back alongside “Dead Reckoning” co-star Hayley Atwell, franchise stalwarts Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, and new favorites like Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, and Shea Whigham, and the trailer reveals that Angela Bassett is back, reprising her role from “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” Other “Mission: Impossible 8” cast members include Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Paramount will release “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.