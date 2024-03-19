The Sundance Film Festival has set dates for its 2025 edition: the annual indie film showcase will return from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, the Sundance Institute announced on Tuesday.

“While the next Sundance Film Festival is still 10 months away, we’re already laying the foundation for the 2025 edition, looking ahead to sharing a new group of artists’ work with audiences at the start of next year,” Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, said in a statement to The Wrap. “My first Festival as Director was filled with so many moving, inspiring stories of discovery with emerging and established artists from around the world connecting with festivalgoers.”

Hernandez added: “Today I invite you to circle our upcoming 2025 dates on your calendar, January 23 to February 2. And that photo isn’t photoshopped! At the end of the 2024 Festival, I really climbed atop the marquee of Park City’s historic Egyptian Theater to change the dates in anticipation of 2025! Stay tuned for more and filmmakers look out for our call for submissions later this spring. See you there!”

Further details about the upcoming 2025 Sundance Film Festival will be shared over the coming months.

No doubt Park City boosters consider the announcement welcome news, coming as it does 2 months after Sundance CEO Joana Vicente appeared to hint that the nonprofit Sundance Institute is considering a relocation. During an interview in late January, Vicente noted that holding the festival in the mountain community has “challenges” that include “accessibility” and “cost,” which are matters under consideration the next time the group negotiates with Park City.

Vicente however added that “we love being here” and “we want to make this work.”

The festival is an integral part of the nonprofit Sundance Institute’s year round efforts to uplift and develop emerging artists through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.