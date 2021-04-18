Sunday Burquest, ‘Survivor’ Contestant, Dies at 50

Former “Survivor” contestant, Sunday Burquest, died following a lengthy battle with cancer, her daughter, Kennedy, announced in a Sunday Instagram post. She was 50.

“To my unbelievably beautiful mama, Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one,” Kennedy wrote as a caption to four photos of mother and daughter together over the years.

She went on to thank her mother, who was a Christian youth pastor, for raising her “to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That’s something you did so well. It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid. But I know you’re watching over me,”

“Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you,” she continued. “I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient. I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon”

In 2016, four years after conquering breast cancer, Burquest appeared on Season 33 of “Survivor” — called “Survivor’s Millennials vs. Gen X” — where she came in seventh place. But cancer returned and, in 2020, she was diagnosed with terminal esophageal and ovarian cancer.

She is survived by her husband and four children.