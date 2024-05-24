Sunny Hostin, cohost on “The View,” called out Charlamagne Tha God for being “irresponsible” in his comments comparing President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump during an appearance on the show earlier this week.

“I thought it was irresponsible to say that both candidates are trash,” she said on “The View” podcast “Behind the Table,” adding, “when you’re comparing President Biden, someone who’s done incredible things for this country, and someone who is facing 88 charges, and four indictments, and is clearly criminal, in my view.”

Charlamagne delivered his comments while on “The View” to promote his new book, “Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks.” Hostin wanted to know why he’s said he won’t be endorsing Biden in the coming election, despite his negative views on Trump being public knowledge. Charlamagne stated that he’d definitely be at the polls come November, but he’d be voting on issues rather than candidates — and while he isn’t making an explicit endorsement, made clear who he’d prefer.

“If I’m sitting here telling my listeners that, you know, you have somebody out there who is a threat to democracy, you have somebody out there who said they want to suspend the Constitution and overthrow the results of an election, you saw this person try to lead an attempted coup of this country,” he said. “And I’m telling people that this guy’s a threat to democracy — have you ever read ‘Project 2025?’ There’s only two candidates out there. So, if I’m saying that about this individual, the choice is clear, right?”

The comedian then called out “The View” hosts for pushing other guests to endorse when they aren’t comfortable – namely when they had Killer Mike on back in February.

“And I’ve seen y’all do this on ‘The View’ before. I saw y’all do this to Killer Mike when he was on ‘The View,’” Charlamagne said. “And Killer Mike literally sat here and said ‘Hey, I supported Keisha Lance Bottoms. I supported Raph Warnock. I supported Jon Ossoff, right? In Georgia. He said, ‘You should support the person who the people I’ve supported are supporting.’”

Charlamagne wrapped up by reiterating that if he found all candidate options “trash,” then he should be focused on the issues and democracy.

“If I think both candidates are trash, and I don’t feel like endorsing one, would you rather me endorse an individual, or endorse the fact that, hey, we need to go out here and protect democracy?” he said.

Those comments didn’t seem to shake Hostin from her perspective. She seemed adamant that, since Charlamagne will end up voting for Biden, dancing around the topic wasn’t good for anyone.

“He is going to vote for Joe Biden. Then say it, don’t dance around it. This is not the time to sit it out. Too much is at stake,” Hostin said.