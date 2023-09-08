Susan Rice Returns to Netflix Board of Directors After Biden Administration Stint

Susan Rice is returning to Netflix’s board of directors.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Rice was appointed on Sept. 6, with her term set to expire at the streamer’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2024.

She will receive an annual retainer of $300,000 as compensation for her service as a director, which will be payable monthly and prorated for the remainder of 2023, the filing states. Rice has not yet been appointed to any committees.

Rice initially joined Netflix’s board in 2018 and served until December 2020, when she announced she was joining President Joe Biden’s team as a domestic policy advisor. She stepped down from that role in May.

Prior to serving in the Biden administration, Rice was the national security adviser for the Obama administration from 2013 to 2017 and the U.N. ambassador from 2009 to 2013. Additionally, she served as the assistant secretary for African affairs from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton.

In addition to Rice, Netflix’s board of directors includes executive chairman Reed Hastings; co-ceos Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters; Zillow Group CEO Richard Barton; Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner; Redpoint Ventures co-founder Timothy Haley; Technology Crossover Ventures general partner Jay Hoag; former Netflix chief marketing officer Leslie Kilgore; Econet Group founder and chairman Strive Masiyiwa; former Pixar chief financial officer Ann Mather; Microsoft president Brad Smith; and former Disney-ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney.