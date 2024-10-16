Sydney Sweeney has shared the first look of what fans can expect to see of her in her next film, in which she’ll star as former professional boxer Christy Martin.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the actress sardonically thanked the paparazzi for spoiling her casting news.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney shared. She coupled the post with two images of her coming out of her trailer and on set, complete with muscles and dramatically different brown, curly hair.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney wrote. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. More to come soon.”

This the latest update on the film, which David Michôd steers as director. He co-wrote the untitled project, which started production on Sept. 30, alongside Mirrah Foulkes. Sweeney is joined by fellow cast members Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor and Chad L. Coleman.

Real life Christy Martin (Getty Images)

Here’s the official description, below:

“The film tells the unbelievable true story of formidable Christy Martin, who rose to fame as America’s most successful female boxer in the 1990s. A naturally gifted fighter, Christy’s life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager, and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter Don King, and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Christy’s charisma, good looks and unwavering resilience in the ring won her a wide fan base and propelled her to become welterweight champion. Behind this well-honed public persona, Christy tackled personal demons, toxic relationships and an attempt on her life, proving that a fighter’s hardest won victories aren’t always in the ring.”