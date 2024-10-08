Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried to Star in Paul Feig’s ‘The Housemaid’ Adaptation

Sydney Sweeney will star alongside Amanda Seyfried in Lionsgate’s adaptation of the bestselling Freida McFadden book “The Housemaid,” the studio announced on Tuesday. Paul Feig, the versatile filmmaker behind “Bridesmaids,” “A Simple Favor” and “Ghostbusters,” will direct the film from a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine (“Archive 81”).

In the thriller, Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple … but soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.

The book has been on the New York Times bestseller list for over a year and marks a fast-follow for Feig, who recently wrapped his “Simple Favor” sequel for Amazon MGM studios.

Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman will produce “The Housemaid.” Carly Kleinbart Elter will oversee the project for Hidden Pictures. Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer are also producing. Sweeney and Seyfried will serve as executive producers alongside Alex Young and McFadden.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “I’m thrilled to have ‘The Housemaid’ join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

Erin Westerman, co-president of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina – they’re both mysterious, nuanced and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on ‘A Simple Favor’ and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads.”

Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik negotiated the deals for the studio.