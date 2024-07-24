Paul Feig to Direct ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ Movie for Blumhouse

Paul Feig is set to direct a narrative feature for Blumhouse based on the same New York Magazine article by William Brennan that inspired the unscripted Netflix series “Worst Roommate Ever.” Blumhouse EVP Production and Development Bea Sequeira brought in the original article, and the film marks the first time Blumhouse has produced a movie and TV show based on the same source material.

Feig will produce with his producing partner Laura Fischer. Also producing are Jason Blum, Chris Morgan and Vox Media’s Scoop Wasserstein. Executive producing are Chris Morgan Productions’ Ainsley Davies, William Brennan and Blumhouse’s Bea Sequeira, and VP, Creative Development and Production Shaun S. Sutton. Stephen Susco, who wrote Blumhouse’s “Unfriended: Dark Web,” wrote the screenplay. Haley Pigman is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

According to the official synopsis, in Feig’s film “a newly single woman finds a seemingly perfect gentleman to sublet the spare room in her dream home, but she soon learns that his deceit goes beyond a phony name and application, and she has unwittingly invited a serial squatter into her home who won’t leave without a fight.” Eek!

“Worst Roommate Ever resonates so much because as the internet has connected so many of us, it also makes it easier than ever to lie about who you are. But then the story is jaw-dropping and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Paul is the perfect director for this because his work always manages to strike a balance between the dark and the light, and I’m very excited to see everything he will bring to this story,” said Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum in an official statement.

Said Feig in a statement, “Jason and I have been trying to find the perfect project to collaborate on for years and this story is tailor-made to deliver the scares, thrills, emotion and comedy of dread that both he and I like to entertain audiences with. In other words, I couldn’t be happier to have Jason as the best roommate ever for this film.”

The first two seasons of “Worst Roommate Ever” both ranked in Netflix’s Global Top 10 (English) as well as Top 10 TV in more than 75 countries, including the U.S. where it held the #1 position for an entire week. It would not be a huge shock if the movie version also wound up on the streaming service.